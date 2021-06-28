Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor; actor says 'she makes me look good'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, shared his picture from his birthday lunch with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

In the caption, he also revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika, adding that she makes him look good.

Meanwhile, the actor also reflected at how life had changed for him in the last year.

He said that in the past one year, from being a tired and confused person, he has evolved into someone who is ready to face the challenges life has to offer.

The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for standing by his side.