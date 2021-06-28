Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor; actor says 'she makes me look good'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, shared his picture from his birthday lunch with his ladylove Malaika Arora.
In the caption, he also revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika, adding that she makes him look good.
Meanwhile, the actor also reflected at how life had changed for him in the last year.
He said that in the past one year, from being a tired and confused person, he has evolved into someone who is ready to face the challenges life has to offer.
The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for standing by his side.
"What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way," the actor wrote.
"I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My workmates, friends, family & my baby thank you for standing by my side," he added.
Have a look at his post here:
Moments after he shared the post, his sister Anshula Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
To wish Arjun, Malaika had shared a love-filled picture in which she was seen blushing in his boyfriend's arms at an exotic location.
"Happy Birthday, my sunshine," Malaika had captioned the photo alongside a series of red hearts.
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019.
Both Malaika and Arjun don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.
On the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'.
Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson', also starring Neena Gupta. He will be seen next in 'Bhoot Police', alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor also has Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)