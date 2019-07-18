Malaika Arora to fill in for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dance India Dance 7?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping busy with her work schedule. The actress is juggling work between films and television. In May this year, Kareena made her Television debut as the judge on the reality show Dance India Dance. The show has rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis as the co-judges. While the actress is busy shooting in London for Angrezi Medium, she has been flying back and forth to shoot for the episodes of the show.

But, it seems like she might miss one of the upcoming episodes. Two weeks ago, Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor came as the guest judge on the show to fill in for her. Now, it seems like Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora will reportedly be taking her place in one of the episodes. Kareena flew back last week to shoot for the upcoming episode which had Arjun Patiala actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh as the guests. The episode will air in this weekend.

If Malaika Arora fills in for Kareena, it won’t be the first time she will act as the judge. She has done shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has three films in the pipeline – Dharma Productions’ Good News, Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar’s Takht.