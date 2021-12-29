Malaika Arora tests negative for COVID-19 after boyfriend Arjun Kapoor contracts the virus second time: Report

Bollywood diva, celebrity judge and actor Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora has tested negative for COVID-19.

The news comes hours after it was reported that Arjun, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Malaika's team informed News18 that her report has come out negative.

Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted together as they arrived together at actress Karisma Kapoor's house.

According to the videos and photos doing the rounds on social media, the couple arrived in the same car and also posed for paparazzi. They were also snapped holding each others hands inside the car.

Meanwhile, Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora had also joined Malaika and Arjun.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

He had also issued a statement last year after testing positive. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Malaika took her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in June this year and had also shared photos from her visit to the vaccination centre.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are under home quarantine and are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctor.

Arjun's father Boney Kapoor was also feeling unwell but ETimes reported that the filmmaker has tested negative. Rhea's father, actor Anil Kapoor has also tested negative.

Rhea took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and wrote, "Yes, I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird."

"My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you," she added.

Earlier this month, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor and others tested positve for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to announce that his son Haroon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:41 PM IST