Malaika Arora takes fashion inspiration from BFF Kareena Kapoor as she swaps gym wear for kaftans

By ANI

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora love wearing kaftans during the lockdown.

On Saturday, Malaika shared a selfie that shows her flaunting a non make-up look in a printed kaftan.

"Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials," Malaika wrote.

Reacting to her close friend Malaika's post, Kareena quipped: " The only thing you haven't replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika."

A few days ago, Kareena had expressed her love for kaftan.

"Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries," Kareena had shared.

