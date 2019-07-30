Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty and other celebs visit Kehkasshan Patel, after husband Areef’s sudden death

One time actor and socialite Kehkasaahan Patel’s husband died yesterday in Mumbai. The actress was very much actively social with her friends in industry. When celebs heard this news about the death of Businessman Areef Patel, they all rushed to their residence in Mumbai.

This well-known businessman passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday afternoon. He was an owner of well-established company named as ‘Patel Roadways’.

Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty with wife Manaa, Sajid Nadaidwala with wife, designer Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju, Shamita Shetty and Manyataa Dutt too paid visit to their residence.