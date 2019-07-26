Malaika Arora spreads magic with her killer moves on stage of 'Dance India Dance 7'

Dance India Dance 7 began on a high note with Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her Television debut as the judge on the reality show. The show has rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis as the co-judges. Three weeks ago, Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor came as the guest judge on the show to fill in for her. Now, Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora will be taking her place in the upcoming episode. And she shared a glimpse of it with the fans.
Malaika Arora, on Thursday, shared a glimpse of her upcoming dance performance that left the judges, host Karan Wahi and the audience floored. She sizzled on the beats of her song ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ from Housefull 2. She even danced her iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with the entire crew.
Malaika Arora wore a black frill top along with white skirt with a slit. This isn’t the first time she will act as the judge. She has done shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent.
