Malaika Arora soaks in the sun with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan during Dharamshala vacay

Soaking in sun amid a picturesque view in Dharamshala, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram and shared the picture from her hillside vacation trip. In the adorable picture, which is from a book cafe, Kareena is seen holding Taimur close as they all smiled for the camera.

The 'Heroine' actor looked glamorous as she flaunted her pregnancy glow and a no-makeup look with a red lip shade. She also donned chunky pair of shades, with her hair tied up in a messy bun. The actor sported a black tracksuit, on the other hand, Malaika is seen dressed in white and a brown checkered blazer. The gorgeous picture is a testimony to the amazing time, they are having at a beautiful location.

Malaika captioned the post as, "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala."