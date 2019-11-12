Bollywood

Updated on

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, and other B-town celebs slay the day in athleisure

By FPJ Web Desk

Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita were spotted outside Diva Yoga in Bandra.

Metro city is gearing up for the Oneplus Music concert in which Indians can get a glimpse of pop singer Katy Perry. The singer landed today in India and attended the first press conference in Mumbai with organizers and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also in the various events in the city paps clciked B-towners at shooting sets and gym visits. Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita were spotted outside Diva Yoga in Bandra.

Deepika Padukone came back in city after attending her best friends wedding in Bengaluru and Kiara Advani were snapped at Mumbai airport by paps.

Kety Perry at Oneplus music festival press conference
Katy Perry at press conference in Mumbai with organizers and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Deepika Padukone came back in city after attending her best friends wedding in Bengaluru
Kiara Advani at Mumbai airport
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Amrita Arora at Diva Yoga
Shilpa Shetty at Sophie Chaudry's talk show
John Abraham
Ashutosh Gowariker with music composers Ajay Atul at Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessings before song launch.
