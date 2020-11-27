Malaika Arora shares Thanksgiving post featuring beau Arjun, BFF Kareena and son Arhaan; pens down heartfelt note

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Friday shared a special Thanksgiving post, which featured her beau Arjun Kapoor, son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing a video of the highlights of her year, the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram.

She wrote, "Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that's exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness and gratitude. While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about. Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more."