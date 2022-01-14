Malaika Arora shares note about normalizing falling in love in 40s, days after breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with break-up rumours of the most talked-of couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to which Arjun shared a picture with her, putting a full stop on the rumours.

On January 12, he shared a photo with Malaika that proved all was well in their paradise. On January 14, Malaika took to her Instagram and posted a note talking about normalizing falling in love in 40s.

The note shared by Malaika on her Instagram Stories read, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

Arjun also shared the same note on his Instagram stories.

Earlier, Arjun posted a picture with Malaika on Instagram, after rumours about their breakup started doing rounds. Sharing a monochrome photo, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, the couple shared several videos and photos from their romantic trip to the Maldives. The couple have often been trolled for their age difference on social media.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:50 PM IST