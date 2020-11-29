Malaika Arora shares mushy picture with beau Arjun Kapoor, says 'never a dull moment when you're around'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who recently shared a special Thanksgiving post featuring beau Arjun Kapoor, has shared a romantic picture with him. The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, 'never a dull moment when you're around'.
In the mushy picture which has apparently been taken during their recent Dharmshala trip, the lovebirds are seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for a picture with arms around each other.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the picture, Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a cheeky reply to the caption.
" I agree..." he wrote.
The fitness enthusiast had recently headed to Himachal Pradesh, where her boyfriend Arjun is shooting the first schedule of his upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.
While Malaika has returned back to Mumbai, the film's cast and crew, including Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are in Himachal Pradesh since last month for the film's production.
On Sunday, they finished shooting the first schedule of the horror-comedy, revealed Jacqueline Fernandez.
The film is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production and Pavan Kirpalani, best known for the psychological thriller 'Phobia' and horror movie 'Ragini MMS', is directing the movie.
