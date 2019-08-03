Malaika Arora reveals there is 'No marriage on the cards' with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor confirmed their relationship more than a month ago but even before that reports about them getting married were making rounds. The actor's family has cleared the rumours more than once but fans are still hoping for their reunion. While Arjun earlier did say they currently want to enjoy their time together and not think about marriage, reports about the wedding bells didn't die down.

Malakia Arora however in an interview with a leading entertainment portal went on to say there is no marriage on the cards. She said if it is to happen they will let the world know. She also revealed she isnt phased by them. "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is scared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards."

Talking about the relationship and the happy times of her life, Malaika went on to say, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy..."