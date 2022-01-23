Malaika Arora reacts to being trolled for her dressing choices: 'Nobody has the right to tell me...'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is often judged for the way she dresses, said that she cannot live her life according to what others have to say.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Malaika Malaika stated that she is questioned about her dressing sense ‘all the time.’

Malaika said that women are always judged for their hemlines and necklines, adding that dressing is a personal choice and people should live and let live instead of telling others what kind of clothes to wear.

"A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline. I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'" she said.

"If I feel comfortable and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

