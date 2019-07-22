Malaika Arora raises temperature with her sultry pictures from Maldives vacation

Malaika Arora is living her life to the fullest. The actress who was recently on vacation with her beau Arjun Kapoor, again went on a Maldives vacation with her girl gang. She made sure to enjoy every bit of the exotic arena, and boy her social media proves it all.
The socially active diva is updating her profile with hot and sexy pictures from the getaway, and showed her fans that she had a blast on her vacation. Malaika was wearing wrap-around red dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline as she posed with her friends in a romantic setting. She captioned it, “And it’s a wrap.” She shared another picture from their dinner and wrote, “Cherish every moment. Cheers.”
Also there are more hot pictures of Malaika flaunting her figure in a swimsuit. Her friend shared a picture of Malaika and captioned it, “Malaika finding her way back to the Prosseco.”