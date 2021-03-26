Malaika Arora or Jacqueline Fernandez - who wore the Rs 1.5 lakh worth Gucci cherry short suit better?

B-town divas, who once frowned at the idea of wearing the same outfit as their contemporaries, are now seen happily sporting them.

Recently, Bollywood beauties Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted wearing the Gucci GG cherry red shirt adorned with matching shorts and white bomber jacket worth Rs. 1.5 lakh at separate occasions.

While Jacqueline kept it chic and sporty as a daytime ensemble paired with white sneakers and black tank top, Malaika wore it for her sister Amrita’s dinner party.

Arora’s accessories included silver pumps and red sequin mask with her hair let down.

Check out the pictures below.