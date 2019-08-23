Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan clicked around the city

B town is all busy in the mammoth event of the year Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Despite of having this event, celebrities are busy fulfilling their other commitments. Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen In ‘Roohi Afza’ with Rajkumar Rao, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today in an extra casual attire with her cosy pillow and was flying to Delhi.

Gaauhar Khan is celebrating her 36th birthday, actress threw birthday bash and was seen with her sister Nigar Khan. Gauhar was all shines in her dreamy glittery golden dress.

Kareena’s munchkin Taimur who recently came back from London vacation was snapped by paps today in Bandra.

Himansh Kohli was also spotted in the city today. Malaika Arora was spotted post gym session.