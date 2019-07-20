Malaika Arora heads to Maldives again with the girl gang; shares clips from the lavish trip

After vacationing with Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his birthday, Malaika Arora has yet again headed to a only girls trip. She shared clips and photo while walking on the beach and sea airplane ride.

Malaika who is a former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast can be seen enjoying the fresh air and beach side with her best friends.

She shared several pictures of herself in one of which she can be seen wearing a short white dress, standing in shallow water and captioned it on her Instagram stories, “Aphrodite,”

One of the other pictures show her in the hotel room wearing her bathrobe with the caption, “Cosy af...”

