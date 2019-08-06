Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in a printed monokini

Malaika Arora is one celeb who has kept herself fighting fit. Constantly hitting the gym and working out, Malaika is a role model for most who strive to attain a svelte figure. In fact, Arora has always posted image from either her workout sessions or vacations on social networking sites providing motivation to so many out there. Well, doing it once again, Malaika took to Instagram sharing a bikini image that is giving us some serious goals.

Posting the image, Malaika tagged it saying, “#malaikasmondaymotivation ….. find ur happy place n cherish it ….” the image seems to be taken after Malaika’s shoot in the Maldives where she was posing for Travel And Leisure magazine.