Malaika Arora Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was born on October 23, 1973, in Mumbai. Her mother was Malayali and father was a Punjabi.

She started her career as a VJ for MTV. She appeared in many successful shows. Soon her career started seeing massive progress. She turned out to be one of the leading models in the industry.

Malaika's initial screen works include an album by Bally Sagoo 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha' opposite Jas Arora. Also, with the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in the 1998 film 'Dil Se', Malaika became an overnight sensation.

She was famously known as the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya girl'. She delivered many super hit item numbers in Bollywood films.

She has also judged successful reality shows on television such as 'India's Got Talent', 'India's Best Dancer' and 'Supermodel of the Year'.

Here are some of the most glamorous pictures of Malaika that you should surely have a look at:

Malaika never fails to leave the fans astonished with her glamorous and hot pictures on social media. This picture is a perfect combination of beauty, glamour, attitude and personality.

Malaika is looking like a 'Diva' in this shimmer dress. The picture was taken by ace photographer Dabbo Ratnani.

Malaika is definitely aging back. This stunning picture reflects her evergreen beauty.

The beautiful lady in black can't be any better than this. Her sharp features always raise the temperature.

Malaika is looking like a fabulous water baby in this picture.

A perfect picture is what everyone craves for and Malaika has it each time she faces the camera.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:34 PM IST