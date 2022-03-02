Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora share happy photos to wish their mother Joyce on her birthday: 'There is no one like you'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a happy photo with her mother Joyce Polycarp and penned a sweet birthday note for her.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen pouting as she sits next to her mom who is clicking a selfie. Malaika can be seen in a sexy blue monokini.

"Arora family backbone … our Momsy ❤️ happy birthday @joycearora … love you … ps( n the coolest of them all)," she captioned her post.

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, several B-Town celebrities took to the comments section to wish Joyce.

"Happy birthday to darling Joycey," chooreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented. While Twinkle Khanna dropped a heart emoji, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Aunty Joyce."

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora posted a happy throwback photo which features Amrita, Malaika and their mother.

"Happy birthday birth giver ❤️❤️❤️ There is no one like you mama … you are loved more than you can imagine my crazy ol lady ! Hahahaha! I love you 😘 @joycearora," she captioned the post.

Both Malaika and Amrita share a close bond with their mother. They are often spotted spending time at Joyce's place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge. She is best known for featuring in songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and is mother to 19 years old son Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:25 PM IST