Malaika are you there? Janhvi Kapoor finds brother Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet 'cute'

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their rom-com film, and they are already being praised for looking "cute" together.

Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he and Rakul are seen goofing around while posing for the images.

"Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon," he captioned the image.

Reacting to the collage, Janhvi, who is Arjun's step sister, wrote: "Looking so cute."