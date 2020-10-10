'Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court': Payal Ghosh slams Richa Chadha for 'we won' comment

Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha after 1.1 crore defamation suit, has questioned the latter's 'false claims' about winning the settlement.

Ghosh wrote: "When the matter is sub-judice and verdict is not yet passed, how Ms Chadhha claims to have won. I agreed to hon’ble High Court suggestion to settle d matter amicably on 12th October. Making false claim of win amounts to 'contempt of Court'."