'Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court': Payal Ghosh slams Richa Chadha for 'we won' comment

Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha after 1.1 crore defamation suit, has questioned the latter's 'false claims' about winning the settlement.
Ghosh wrote: "When the matter is sub-judice and verdict is not yet passed, how Ms Chadhha claims to have won. I agreed to hon’ble High Court suggestion to settle d matter amicably on 12th October. Making false claim of win amounts to 'contempt of Court'."
"Miss Chaddha is blowing the trumpet that she won because I just sent a courtesy apology for taking her name. This is a classic case of counting your chickens before they hatch and putting your head unnecessarily to hog the limelight," she added, in another tweet.
Further talking about why she offered an apology, Payala wrote, "And one more thing, I have nothing to do with Ms. chadhha ,I don’t even know her.. I hardly tweet about her because I’m not interested in her , being a human I respect every human on this planet. Let's just stay where we are and not interfere."
This comes a day after the 'Fukrey' actress shared a copy of the order on Instagram and captioned it: "WE WON! Satyamev Jayate!
Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website.
Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."
For the unversed, Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.
Ghosh, while making allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Richa Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.
On Wednesday, Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha, and tendered an unconditional apology.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)