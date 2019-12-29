Makeup or Laser - how did Deepika Padukone cover-up her 'RK' tattoo?

Deepika Padukone who's busy promoting her upcoming movie, 'Chhapaak' was recently spotted wearing at Filmcity, Mumbai in colourful six yards of grace. The 'Padmaavat' actor looked like a rainbow in the multi-colour ensemble.
Deepika Padukone has been serving major fashion goals lately as she's keeping up with the string of promotions of Meghna Gulzaar's 'Chhapaak'. Whether it's an oversized red pantsuit or six yards of pure elegance, Deepika knows how to carry it all in style!
The actor was spotted in Mumbai for the promotions and dazzled in a colourful ensemble. She wore a multi-colour sequinned saree with a blue sequinned backless blouse.
She tied her hair up in a bun and added a pair of big dramatic earrings to complete the look. For the makeup, the beauty kept it simple with a nude lip and winged eyeliner.
In one of the pictures, Deepika was clicked from the behind as she strutted towards the studio. She was accompanied by her team. Deepika's backless blue sequinned bloused added the right amount of oomph to the look. However, we couldn't help but interestingly notice that the 'RK' tattoo at the back of her neck is no longer there.
For the unversed, we're talking about the tattoo that Deepika got inked when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship created a huge buzz but Deepika left everyone shook when she got his initials inked on her nape.
Now that the tattoo isn't visible, we can't help but wonder if it's makeup or she has permanently gotten rid of it by laser treatment!
Speaking of her upcoming movie, the trailer of the film already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience even the celebrities were in awe with Deepika Padukone.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
