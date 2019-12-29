Makeup or Laser - how did Deepika Padukone cover-up her 'RK' tattoo?

Deepika Padukone who's busy promoting her upcoming movie, 'Chhapaak' was recently spotted wearing at Filmcity, Mumbai in colourful six yards of grace. The 'Padmaavat' actor looked like a rainbow in the multi-colour ensemble.

Deepika Padukone has been serving major fashion goals lately as she's keeping up with the string of promotions of Meghna Gulzaar's 'Chhapaak'. Whether it's an oversized red pantsuit or six yards of pure elegance, Deepika knows how to carry it all in style!

The actor was spotted in Mumbai for the promotions and dazzled in a colourful ensemble. She wore a multi-colour sequinned saree with a blue sequinned backless blouse.