Makers unveil Jackie Shroff's first look from Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Prasthanam'

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar in the upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. The first look of the 'Hero' actor was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old actor looks intense in a black outfit with flowy locks in the picture. Jackie is seen holding a silver weapon.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle, saying: "Jackie Shroff... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release." "Meet the royal guard, keeper of all their secrets. #Prasthanam" tweeted Jackie as his first look got unveiled.