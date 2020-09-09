Makers unveil Akshay Kumar's new look from 'Bell Bottom' on his 53rd birthday

Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

The spy-thriller, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Vaani Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space opposite the 'Good Newwz' actor for the first time.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events.