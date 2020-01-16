Makers of 'Shershaah' unveil first poster on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday

Kiara Advani who stars as the leading lady in the film, also shared the same poster captioned as, “Thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero & his brave journey. Presenting the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Aur Janamdin Mubarak @sidmalhotra! ❤ Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

For the uninitiated, Vikram Batra was born in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. At the time of Kargil War, this unit received orders to move to Kargil. Eighteen days after this, on June 19, 1999, he was ordered to recapture Point 5140 in his first major battle. He defeated the enemy and gave out a triumphant war cry, “Yeh Dil maange more.” While leaving the base, his colleague lost his legs in an explosion. The war hero went back just to save him that’s when he was hit by the enemy’s bullet in his chest. He was martyred on the spot. He was honoured with Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the war.

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is set to release on July 3, 2020 release.