Makers of 'RRR' drop powerful motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn on his birthday

The short clip showcases a battleground with soldiers equipped with rifles as they circle around Ajay. The video also accompanies a powerful voice saying "Load, Aim, Shoot." The intense scenario of the battleground is captured through a wide-angle which later transitions into a close-up of Ajay's blood-stained head covered with a cloth, followed by a full shot of the 'Singham' star throwing away a veil covering his body.

Ajay is seen appearing before the soldiers aiming at him with his arms wide open. The actor is seen donning a black kurta and loads of bullets attached to a belt on his body. The actor resembles a dacoit in the first look motion poster of 'RRR'.

Apart from Ajay, 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.