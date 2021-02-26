Makers of Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' request viewers to not give out spoilers

Thriller movie "The Girl on The Train", starring Parineeti Chopra, releases today, February 26 on Netflix.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller "The Girl on The Train", which featured actor Emily Blunt.

It is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

Since the film is a murder mystery, the makers have urged viewers to not give out spoilers.

A statement released by the TGOTT Team read:

“Dear cinema lovers, our film "The Girl On The Train" is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled.

One sincere request - as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has - from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world. It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film.

So this Friday, watch "The Girl On The Train" but please, please don't let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey!”

The Hindi version will feature Chopra, 32, playing an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation.

Set in the UK, the film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

"The Girl on The Train" is produced by Reliance Entertainment.