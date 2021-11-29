Makers of 'MayDay' change film title to 'Runway 34'; check out Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's first look

The makers of 'MayDay' on Monday announced that the title of the film has been changed to 'Runway 34'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn, who is also directing the film, wrote, "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 as promised."

The makers also shared an three intriguing posters of the film and unveiled the first looks of lead actors - Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Take a look at the posters here:

Devgn has returned to direction after films like 'U Me Aur Hum' (2008) and 2016 actioner 'Shivaay'.

The film went on floors last December and will hit the big screens in April 2022.

The film is perhaps one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. It also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and YouTube sensation Carry Minati playing himself.

The movie, which revolves around the workings of the aviation industry, is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India. The film is produced by Ajay’s banner, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, with cinematography by Aseem Bajaj and Sandeep Kewlani writing the script.

