Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday

Marking senior actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday, makers of his upcoming action-thriller 'KGF Chapter 2' on Wednesday unveiled his character poster from the film.

Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster that features him in a dark, fierce avatar and he also thanked the makers for the "birthday gift." "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you prashanthneel, karthik_krg, thenameisyash, vkiragandur, Deepak, Lithika, Pradeep & the entire team of KGF," he wrote in the caption.

"Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!KGFChapter2 AdheeraFirstLook," he added.