Makers of crime-thriller 'The Big Bull' unveil intriguing poster featuring Ileana D'Cruz

The makers of upcoming crime-thriller film 'Big Bull' on Tuesday dropped intriguing poster of Ileana D'Cruzfrom the movie.

In the poster, the 'Barfi' star has donned a black salwar suit with silver oxidised earrings and tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look by pairing it up with spectacles and her hair tied in a neat bun.

The 'Rustom' actor unveiled her first look by posting the poster on Twitter. "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP," she wrote along with the poster.