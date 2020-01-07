Makers of 'Angrezi Medium' unveil Irrfan Khan's first look on his birthday

New Delhi: On the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birthday, makers of the much-awaited comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' released his first look in the film.

Maddock Films shared Irrfan's look on Instagram as they wished him with the caption, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treats to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light. @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios" The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.