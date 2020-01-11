Makers of '83 share Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar

Kabir Khan's directorial 83 based on India's iconic world cup win in 1983. The makers of the movie have shared the first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin from the movie. The actor will be essaying the role of Sunil Gavaskar.

The makers shared Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from the movie, "Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! 🏏Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil — #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83".