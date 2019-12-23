'Make a list of how much someone has contributed to society': Kangana Ranaut is still angry about Forbes list

Kangana Ranaut's sister has been planning the latest Forbes List after they have mentioned that Kangana collected only Rs.17 crore. Rangoli said that her sister has paid more tax than that.

When Kangana was asked about it during the trailer launch of her film 'Panga', she replies and says,"I think by taking someone's name and talk or comment about their personal life whether it is income or anything without any reliable sources is not good. If they want to make a list then they should make a list of how much someone has contributed to the society not how much they have extracted from society. There should not be rut for that. I think we all have to consciously take responsibility. We always keep thinking about why celebrities are not setting new standards. But journalist also should take responsibility how they can make society where people should contribute to society and not extracting from it."