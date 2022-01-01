'Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place': Karan Johar pens inspirational note on New Year

Karan Johar penned an inspirational New Year wish for his fans. Taking to Instagram, the director shared a series of pictures with mother Hiroo Johar, son Yash and daughter Roohi along with an inspirational message and new year wishes for fans.

He wrote, "This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain , suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision ( Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU!"

He added, "Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her ! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place!"

He ended it with a mention of Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and said, "My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always! ❤️❤️❤️"

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Karan Johar is busy working on several projects under is home banner, Dharma Production. He is currently overlooking his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Karan Johar urges Delhi govt to allow cinemas to operate amid surge in COVID-19 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:14 PM IST