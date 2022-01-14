Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar says, 'vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. It is also known as the festival of kites.

It is also celebrated as Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan which marks the harvesting season of crops. People enjoy the fruits of a good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve the environment.

Akshay shared a picture of himself flying a kite and captioned it as, ““मीठे गुड़ में मिल गए तिल…उड़ी पतंग और खिल गए दिल” May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna.”

Akshay has his diaries full for next year. The 54-year-old star has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.

'Prithviraj' that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India.

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

On Wednesday, Akshay also announced upcoming film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving License', directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

'Selfiee' will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta. The film, which will soon go on floors, will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames' debut in Hindi cinema production.

