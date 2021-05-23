Majrooh Sultanpuri death anniversary: 'Kya Hua Tera Vada', 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' and other iconic songs penned by legendary lyricist

Majrooh Sultanpuri was an Indian Urdu poet and lyricist in the Hindi film industry. He wrote Hindustani lyrics for numerous Hindi film soundtracks. He is even considered as one of the finest avant-garde Urdu poets of 20th Century literature.
Majrooh had studied medicine, but when one of his ghazals became a hit with the audience, he stopped practicing medicine and began writing poetry seriously.
In his career spanning six decades, he worked with many music directors. He won the Filmfare Best Lyricsit Award in 1965 for "Chahunga Main Tujhe" in the film- Dosti. Not only that, but he has also received the highest award in Indian cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in 1993.
He passed away on 24 May, 2000, in Mumbai at the age of 80. Majrooh had been suffering from lung disease for some time and had a severe attack of pneumonia which led to his death.
On his death anniversary, here are some iconic songs of the legendary lyricist:
1. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si: Majrooh was the lyricist and the singer was Kishore Kumar.
2. Ek Din Bik Jaayega Mati Ke Mol: The lyricist was Majrooh and the song was sung by Mukesh.
3. Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si: This song was sung by Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman and the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Pancham.
4. O Mere Dil ke chain: The lyricist was Majrooh Sultanpuri and the singer was Kishore Kumar.
5. Kitna Pyaar wada hai: Pancham and Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the lyrics to the song.
6. Kya Hua Tera Vada: The lyrics to this song too was written by Majrooh and Pancham and the artists were Sushma Shreshtha, Mohammed Rafi and R.D. Burman.
