Majrooh Sultanpuri death anniversary: 'Kya Hua Tera Vada', 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' and other iconic songs penned by legendary lyricist

Majrooh Sultanpuri was an Indian Urdu poet and lyricist in the Hindi film industry. He wrote Hindustani lyrics for numerous Hindi film soundtracks. He is even considered as one of the finest avant-garde Urdu poets of 20th Century literature.

Majrooh had studied medicine, but when one of his ghazals became a hit with the audience, he stopped practicing medicine and began writing poetry seriously.

In his career spanning six decades, he worked with many music directors. He won the Filmfare Best Lyricsit Award in 1965 for "Chahunga Main Tujhe" in the film- Dosti. Not only that, but he has also received the highest award in Indian cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in 1993.

He passed away on 24 May, 2000, in Mumbai at the age of 80. Majrooh had been suffering from lung disease for some time and had a severe attack of pneumonia which led to his death.

On his death anniversary, here are some iconic songs of the legendary lyricist:

1. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si: Majrooh was the lyricist and the singer was Kishore Kumar.