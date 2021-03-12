'Major missing': Alia Bhatt shares throwback pic with Ranbir Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19

For the unversed, Ranbir tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she shared on Instagram.

Post Ranbir and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's diagnosis, Alia had quarantined herself and undergone a COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, the actress revealed that she has tested negative and is fit to resume work.

She shared: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all."

On the work front, the duo will next be seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.