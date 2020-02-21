'Main aur meri tanhai': Hrithik Roshan writes a parody about missing his abs

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from Dabboo Ratnani's recently launched calendar. In the picture, Hrithik is seen flaunting his abs with an intense look on his face. He has his hair slicked back and is wearing a stone washed denim, leather straps, and dark shades.

Hrithik Roshan who last underwent a major physical transformation for War, has often said in his interviews post the release of the film that he will gorge on food now that the film is over.