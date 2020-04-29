'Maikhana Aakhe': Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," an official statement from the actor's representative read.

Irrfan was Bollywood's most versatile actor with the 53-year-old having nailed his acting skills in every genre.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.