'Maidaan' director, Amit Sharma, reveals how Ajay Devgn has prepared himself for the biopic

Amit Sharma’s Maidaan honours the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The biopic sees Ajay Devgn stepping into Rahim’s shoes for the biopic. “There is no legend in the field of football to equal Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay sir prepared for the part from scratch—right from training in football to the Hyderabadi accent… He researched everything. He is no stranger to real-life characters,” says Amit, pointing out that Ajay has played several real-life characters like Bhagat Singh, Dawood Ibrahim and the Maratha warrior, Tanhaji.

To get into the skin of the character, Ajay worked hard on perfecting the act of a football coach. “To play Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay worked on his body language and accent. He has not compromised on credibility and authenticity for even one shot. Audiences won’t see Ajay Devgn, the star, in Maidaan. They will see a football coach who transformed the way football was perceived in our country. Ajay sir will be seen playing real football with real players in Maidaan,” adds the director.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST