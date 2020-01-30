Maidaan: Ajay Devgn shares first looks from sports drama, biopic of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday unveiled his first look from the upcoming film 'Maidaan'.

The actor took to Twitter to share two posters of the sports biographical drama.

In one of the posters, Devgn is seen kicking a football in a ground, holding an office bag and an umbrella, while in the other one he is seen as a coach holding a football in his hand.

"Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki," he wrote along the poster.