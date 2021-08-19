Mahesh Bhupathi turns cheerleader for wife Lara Dutta, wishes 'Bellbottom' team 'good luck'

Advertisement

As Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi's 'Bell Bottom' hit the screens, Lara's husband, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi cheered for the entire team of the film.

In the film, Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhupathi took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of himself with Lara Dutta, who can be seen sporting her look from the film.

"Go Bell Bottom... Good luck," he captioned the post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after he shared the photos, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna reacted to his post.

She commented, "A fabulous Indira," with a heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Twinkle took to her official Instagram account and posted a candid picture with Akshay. She also said that 'Bell Bottom' is a 'must watch' film.

"Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch," she captioned the picture.

Akshay Kumar took to the comments section to express his happiness of Twinkle's approval of the film. "It feels like a walk in the park when she approves #BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me," he commented.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film revolves around a RAW agent who is tasked with the role of rescuing hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

It also stars Adil Hussain, Thalaivasal Vijay and Abhijit Lahiri.

'Bell Bottom' is one of the first big-scale Bollywood films to release in theatres following the severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was also the first film to be shot during the pandemic, last year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 05:12 PM IST