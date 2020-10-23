Mahesh Bhatt's relative Luviena Lodh accuses filmmaker of harassment, calls him 'biggest don of the industry'

Actress Luviena Lodh, who's married Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal, on Friday shared a video accusing the Bhatt family of harassing her.

In the video, Lodh has alleged that Sabharwal used to supply drugs to Bollywood actors, including Amyra Dastur, and Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about the same.

Accusing the filmmaker and his family of troubling her, Lodh said, "Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated."

In the 1.48 minute-long video, she further stated, "if anything happens with me or my family, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal."

"People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential," she said.

Watch the video here: