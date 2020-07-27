Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic tweet ahead of interrogation with Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters on Sunday, "Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two."
Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter on Monday and shared a cryptic post. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass."
The cryptic tweet garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site and several users took jibes at the 'Sadak 2' filmmaker. A user wrote, "He has made everyone blink and disappear."Boss! You are talking like Socrates.I agree we must embrace mortality but question when mortality comes because of another man’s greed for power and control.The mindset of immortality of those who commit these crimes is the problem.This will not pass that easily! Wait and watch!"
"But when your pride will be dissolved? Really pathetic to see your quotes," read a comment.
Another user wrote, "With the blink of an eye,Sushanth is gone. Nepo-Mafia”s pride will dissolve in the presence of his death. We fans don’t accept his mortality. This should not pass."
After Rajput's suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim. She had named Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, urging that they should be called for questioning.
She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"
However, Mahesh Bhatt first came under the radar after his pictures with Sushant SIngh Rajput's girlfriend with Rhea Chakraborty went viral on the internt.
A Facebook user named Suhrita Das - who according to her BIO works for Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films - had shared a note for Rhea after the tragic death. The post, which was later deleted, said that Rhea used to seek counsel from Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant's depression.
