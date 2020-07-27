Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic tweet ahead of interrogation with Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

After Rajput's suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim. She had named Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, urging that they should be called for questioning.

She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"

However, Mahesh Bhatt first came under the radar after his pictures with Sushant SIngh Rajput's girlfriend with Rhea Chakraborty went viral on the internt.

A Facebook user named Suhrita Das - who according to her BIO works for Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films - had shared a note for Rhea after the tragic death. The post, which was later deleted, said that Rhea used to seek counsel from Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant's depression.