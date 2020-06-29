Mahesh Bhatt's associate deletes viral Facebook post about Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

A Facebook user named Suhrita Das - who according to her BIO works for Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, had recently shared a note for Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The post that spoke about Rhea seeking counsel from Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant's depression has now been deleted.

Here's the excerpt of her Facebook post:

"Dear Rhea,

When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I've seen your journey , your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, 'walk away or this will take you down under along with.'

You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman.

Love you my Jalebi.

Stay strong."