Mahesh Bhatt records statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide at Santa Cruz Police Station

Mahesh Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be summoned by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, after actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta - CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday told the media, "Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning tomorrow. We will later also call Karan Johar's manager too. If needed, Karan Johar may also be called for the questioning in the case"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression drove the actor to suicide and have questioned a number of people from the film industry and his family members. So far recorded statements of 37 people in connection with the case. They include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand.