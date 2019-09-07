Mahesh Bhatt no more? Pooja Bhatt rubbishes death hoax; says he is ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Reports of Mahesh Bhatt suffering from a heart attack and passing away had been going around for a while. However daughter Pooja took to her social media to rubbish the rumours and shared pictures of her father as proof.
Pooja who is gearing up for Sadak 2 with her father took to her Instagram and talked about the rumours and confessed to have been called by family and friends in a genuine state of panic. However she posted photos of Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, “To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!”
The pictures show Mahesh Bhatt sitting in the living room. The filmmaker is returning to direction after 20 years with Sadak 2. The film will bring together Pooja and sister Alia Bhatt for the first time. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
The film is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 hit Sadak starring Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. The ’90s film was a romantic thriller and the sequel is now set to release on July 10 2020.
