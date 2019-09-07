Mahesh Bhatt no more? Pooja Bhatt rubbishes death hoax; says he is ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Reports of Mahesh Bhatt suffering from a heart attack and passing away had been going around for a while. However daughter Pooja took to her social media to rubbish the rumours and shared pictures of her father as proof.

Pooja who is gearing up for Sadak 2 with her father took to her Instagram and talked about the rumours and confessed to have been called by family and friends in a genuine state of panic. However she posted photos of Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, “To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!”