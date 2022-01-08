Mahendra Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 10 popular beats of the legendary singer

The golden era of cinema can be unmatched to any other time. A name from the unforgettable era, Mahendra Kapoor, is a singer not just close to hearts but also ears!

Mahendra Kapoor is one of the classic singers popular in Bollywood who has been the playback voice to almost most of the popular heroes and leading well known actors of the period.

Kapoor was the first Indian playback singer to record music in English. In 1972, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The song 'Mere desh ki dharti' from 'Upkar' soon tracks and traces to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Kapoor started his career as a playback singer in V. Shantaram's 'Navrang' in 1958, singing 'Aadha Hai Chandrama Raat Aadhi'. He always considered Mohammad Rafi as his guru. He began learning music under classical singers like Pt. Hussanlal, Pt. Jagannath Bua, Ustad Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan and Pt.Tulsidaas Sharma.

However, Kapoor seems to be well remembered for lending his voice to actor Manoj Kumar in most of his films, in patriotic genre of music.

Some of Kapoor's most notable songs were the ones he performed in B.R. Chopra's films. It wasn't just Bollywood, he sung in a several Indian languages - Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi movies. He also performed the title song for the TV series Mahabharat. In Marathi, he gained popularity for being the voice of Dada Kondke in all his movies.

On the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary on January 9, 2022, here's a list of songs by the legendary singer.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti – Upkar (1967)

Advertisement

Aadha Hai Chandrama - Navrang (1959)

Tum Agar Saath Dene Ka Wada Karo – Hamraaz (1967)

Advertisement

Title Song of Mahabharat (1988)

Advertisement

Tere Pyaar Ka Aasra – Dhool Ka Phool (1959)

Aap Aaye Tho Khayal - Gumrah (1963)

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega - Sangam (1964)

Ye kali jab talak phool banke khile – Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966)

Neele Gagan Ke Tale – Hamraaz (1967)

Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon – Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:36 PM IST