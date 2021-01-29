Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Best films based on the life of the iconic leader

Mahatma Gandhi inspired millions in his lifetime and such was the greatness of the man that he continues to inspire generations across the world.
Born to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai Gandhi, Mahatma was born and brought up in Gujrat. He was a prominent lawyer who went through numerous hardships to establish his career. He attained proper training in Law from Inner Temple, London.
However, he wasn't able to achieve the heights he was aiming for. In order to gain more experience of the world and become a successful lawyer, he went to South Africa. He stayed there for 21 years and even organized his first non-violent movement for the Civil Rights campaign.
Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in fighting the evils like untouchability and gender discrimination in India. His achievements and his personal life has been portrayed in several films.
Here are the best films based on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi-
Making of the Mahatma- This Shyam Benegal directed flick is based on the leader's journey from Mohandas to Mahatma. The intricate details and splendid performances makes this a must watch.
Hey Ram- This Kamal Haasan starrer film is based on the impact of the father of the nation on a simple common man. Naseeruddin Shah delivered an outstanding performance as Mahatma in the movie.
Lagey Raho Munnabhai- This Rajkumar Hirani directed flick is one of the best films made on Mahatma Gandhi. Instead of focusing on Mahatma's life, the film delves into the ideals Mahatma believed in. The concept of 'Gandhigiri' was revived by this Blockbuster hit.
Gandhi My Father- This one is based on the complex father-son relationship of Mahatma Gandhi and Harilal Gandhi. This film explored that side of Bapu's life about which not many were aware. Darshan Zariwala delivered a good performance as Gandhiji.
Gandhi- Directed by the legendary filmmaker Richard Attenborough, Gandhi is undoubtedly the best film based on Mahatma's life. The film won 8 Academy Awards and garnered several other prestigious film awards across the world. Ben Kingsley lived Gandhi's character and delivered one of the best performances of all time in the history of Cinema.
