Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Best films based on the life of the iconic leader

Mahatma Gandhi inspired millions in his lifetime and such was the greatness of the man that he continues to inspire generations across the world.

Born to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai Gandhi, Mahatma was born and brought up in Gujrat. He was a prominent lawyer who went through numerous hardships to establish his career. He attained proper training in Law from Inner Temple, London.

However, he wasn't able to achieve the heights he was aiming for. In order to gain more experience of the world and become a successful lawyer, he went to South Africa. He stayed there for 21 years and even organized his first non-violent movement for the Civil Rights campaign.

Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in fighting the evils like untouchability and gender discrimination in India. His achievements and his personal life has been portrayed in several films.

Here are the best films based on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi-